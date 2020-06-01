Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on 91st birth anniversary, shares heart-warming video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SANJAYDUTT "To the best actress, to the best wife, to the best mother. Happy birthday Ma, love you!" the message in the video reads.

Sanjay Dutt on Monday took to social media to pay tribute to his actor-mother Nargis Dutt. It is Nargis Dutt's 91st birth anniversary and the actor shared a special video montage chronicling her life. In a 40-second video shared by the actor on Instagram, one can get to see photos of the late actress' career and family life. "Happy birthday Ma, miss you," Sanjay Dutt captioned the video.

The video reveals myriad shades of Nargis, from the beginning of her career to becoming one of the most celebrated actresses of Indian cinema, then switching on to becoming doting wife to late actor-politician Sunil Dutt. The video also shows Nargis as a perfect mother to Sanjay, Namrata and Priya. "To the best actress, to the best wife, to the best mother. Happy birthday Ma, love you!" the message in the video reads.

Nargis breathed her last on May 3, 1981, three days before the release of Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky.

A couple of days back, Sanjay remembered his late father Sunil Dutt on his 15th death anniversary. Sharing a couple of rare unseen photos, the Bollywood star wrote, "With you by my side, I knew that I don't need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and everyday Dad”. From his childhood memories to their happy outings in his younger days, the actor's video has some beautiful photos. Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala also commented on the post. She mentioned how she misses her dadaji every day. "15 years missing Dadaji everyday...wish he was here," she wrote.

