Ranveer Singh's first look from Jayeshbhai Jordaar takes over the internet. See here

Ranveer Singh will play the role of Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh is known for getting in the skin of any character, from his portrayal in Bajirao Mastani to Padmavat or even with his first look of 83, Ranveer leaves no stone unturned to fit in the character. Now, Ranveer Singh's look as a Gujarati boy from Jayeshbhai Jordaar has taken over the internet and looking at the picture we can sure that Ranveer is the perfect Gujarati boy.

In the picture that's going viral on the internet, we can see Ranveer standing with women in their 'ghoonghat' as he seemingly tries to protect them. Look closely and you will notice that Ranveer Singh has shed a few kilos and looks a lot leaner. Have a look:

Talking to DNA about thew film, Ranveer had said, "Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept and appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience it’s a movie for everyone! It is, in fact, a 'miracle script' that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this project. Both humourous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve come across."

Ranveer is currently prepping for the release of 83, in which that actor will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricket and 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev. The film captures the journey of the Indian cricket team in 1983 world cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia.