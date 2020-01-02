Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi Afza’s title changed, now called Roohi Afzana

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to share the screen space in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film Roohi Afza. Fans are already eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens. However, the film has undergone a title change. The horror-comedy, that was supposed to be called Roohi Afza, will now be called Roohi Afzana.

The makers of the film announced the change in the title through a video of their upcoming films in the year 2020. Maddock Films' released a video in which they gave a sneak-peek into movies like Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan; Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan; Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon; and Shiddat, starring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

When the video features the official look of Roohi Afza, it says Roohi Afzana and shows Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and actor Varun Sharma wearing scared looks. They appear to be seated on a motorbike and Varun is seen flaunting red hair. Check the video here-

Earlier, while talking about her character in the film, Janhvi Kapoor told HT, that her character in Roohi Afzana is “one of the most exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding and emotionally taxing roles that I’ve had the privilege of doing.” Even producer Dinesh Vijan complimented the actress and said that she suited best for the role as her “talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that.”

Roohi Afza will hit the screens in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has broken the internet recently with his first look from Anurag Basu’s upcoming film LUDO. The actor is seen dressed as a lady in the post. Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

