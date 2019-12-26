Malang, Rajkummar Rao's Chhalaang and Anurag Basu's film get new release dates

Makers announce new release dates for Malang, Chhalaang and Anurag Basu's untitled movie

Makers of Malang, Chhalaang and Anurag Basu's untitled movie has announced new release dates for their movies. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. While Mohit Suri's Malang will release on February 7, 2020 instead of February 14, Hansal Mehta directorial Chhalaang will hit the theatres on March 13 instead of January 31. On the other hand, Anurag Basu's untitled movie will release on 24 April.

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Chhalaang has Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha as lead pair. The jodi is reuniting after a long gap of nine years. The duo first shared the screen space in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

For those unversed, Love Sex Aur Dhokha was Rao's debut film.

Chhalaang has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a key role.

This marks Rajkummar and Hansal Mehta's sixth collaboration after Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh, and Omerta, and web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Interestingly, Anurag Basu's untitled movie has Aditya Roy Kapur and Rajkummar in pivotal roles besides Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Abhishek Bachchan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News