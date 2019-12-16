Monday, December 16, 2019
     
Rajkummar Rao condemns 'violence' towards students by police

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Twitter shared his opinions on Jamia Millia Islamia protest and said that citizens have the right to peacefully protest.

New Delhi Published on: December 16, 2019 18:00 IST
 Acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has strongly condemned the violence police have shown in dealing with students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and Uttar Pradesh's AMU and said that violence is not the solution for anything. Rajkummar, who has played a lawyer in the film "Shahid" and a journalist Deepu Sebastian in the movie "Aligarh", took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and said, "citizens have the right to peacefully protest".

"I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy, the citizens have the right to peacefully protest. I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything," he tweeted.

Rajkummar's tweet comes after severe protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh, and Kolkata.

The contentious Act passed in the winter session of Parliament seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighboring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

