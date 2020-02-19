Nagraj Manjule, Riteish Deshmukh announce trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji

"Sairat" director Nagraj Manjule and actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday announced a multilingual trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary. The film will be backed by Deshmukh's production - Mumbai Film Company. The actor took to Twitter and shared a teaser of the announcement, writing, "Proud to present. Seeking your blessings, Jay Shivray." The film will go on floors soon and is all set to release pan India in 2021.

Manjule also shared the promo on his Twitter handle. "Standing at the threshold of a dream, this might be the case... Today, on the occasion of Shivaji's birthday, it is a pleasure to say that Shivratri is coming along with Ritesh Deshmukh and Ajay-Atul," the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Music composers Ajay-Atul, who have been a constant in all of Manjule's films, will also score the music for trilogy. Riteish, meanwhile, will next feature in Tiger Shroff-starrer "Baaghi 3". The film will release on March 6.

Manjule next directorial will be "Jhund" with Amitabh Bachchan. The movie has a release date of May 8.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries