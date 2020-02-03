Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 3: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F continue to impress during weekend

Last Friday saw the release of ​Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer rom-com drama film Jawaani Jaaneman which marked the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F. in Bollywood. It was much-awaited because Saif was returning to the genre of comedy after a lot of serious roles in films and web series like Sacred Games, Laal Kaptaan and his previous release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In spite of a huge buzz, the film's opening day was not magical as it managed to collect just Rs 3.24 crore. However, it was expected that the film's collection will gear up in the weekend and the same happened as the latest reports suggest that it has managed to garner a collection of over Rs 10 crore in its first weekend.

The second-day box office collection of Jawaani Jaaneman stood at Rs 4.55 crore making its total to Rs 7.79 cr. Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#JawaaniJaaneman gathers speed on Day 2... Being patronised by its target audience [metros]... Trending much better than #SaifAliKhan’s previous *solo* movies [#Chef, #Kaalakaandi, #Baazaar, #LaalKaptaan]... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 7.79 cr. #India biz."

Interestingly, Saif and Tabu who last worked together in 1999 release Hum Sath Sath Hain shared screen after a gap of two decades through the film. Talking about the same to an entertainment portal the actress said, "This is a different film and it's amazing to work with Saif after so many years. We did Biwi No. 1, but we didn't have any scenes together. Saif has a great sense of humour and I was looking forward to doing this kind of film with him."

IndiaTV reviews the film as, "Watch 'Jawaani Jaaneman' for an alarmingly charming Saif Ali Khan, the lovely Kubbra Sait and the bundle of energy that Alaya F is. (**what a debut!**)" Read the full movie review here.

The film has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and is facing competition from Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D and Saif, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji.

Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page