Happy Janmashtami 2022: From Amitabh Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, celebrities extend their warm wishes

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami is an annual festival celebrating Lord Krishna's birth. This year, Krishna Janmashtami is observed on August 18 and 19. The celebration is bigger than ever this year since it resumes after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. On the joyous occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2022, celebrities from showbiz have taken to social media to express their warm wishes to the public.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback video from one of his films in which he can be seen breaking the handi. Sharing the video, he captioned it ‘’Ala re Ala Govinda Ala’’.

Big B shared another video and captioned it ‘Janmashtami mangalmai ho'.



Abhishek Bachchan also took to his social media account to wish his fans on Janmashtami. The actor shared a video and wrote, ‘‘Radhe Radhe bolo jai kanhaiya laal ki #Krishnajanmashtami.’’

The legendary actress, Hema Malini, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Kanhaji. Sharing the post, she wrote ‘’It is that festival tonite which we all look fwd to with joy & enthusiasm. Yes! It is Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of the Lord who came to earth to annihilate all evil. His Bhagvat Gita is acknowledged as the best treatise on how to live an honorable life’’.

Ajay Devgn shared a post on his social media which read, ‘’Jab Krishna Bhagwan aapke sarthi ho tab zindagi ki har mushkil aasan ho jati hai. Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkamnayein’’.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGNAjay Devgn's Instagram story



Kangana Ranaut also took to her social media and shared a throwback picture of the Janmashtami celebrations from last year. The Manikarnika actress wrote, ‘’Last year I went to Vrindavan for Baanke Bihari darshan.. Radhe Radhe, Janmashtami ki shubhkamnayein.’’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUTKangana Ranaut's Instagram story

The Shershaah actor, Siddharth Malhotra, also took to his Instagram stories and wished his fans on Janmashtami.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRASidharth Malhotra's Instagram story



The Kundra house had a puja on the occasion. Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of the puja on social media and captioned it ‘’Jai kanhaiya laal ki. Janmashtami ki shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko’’.

Ace Comedian, Bharti Singh took to social media and shared a heartwarming video of her son Laksh dressed as lord krishna and wrote ‘’Thankyou god for everything’’.

