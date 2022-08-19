Kajal Aggarwal shares heartwarming photo to celebrate little Neil turning 4 months old

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal shares heartwarming photo of son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal shared an adorable picture of her munchkin, Neil, on her social media. The new mother, who welcomed her son in April this year, has been relishing every moment of this new phase of life while frequently sharing brief glimpses of her little one. Now, the actress has shared another picture of her little bundle of joy to celebrate his four-month anniversary.

In the picture, we can see Kajal Aggarwal and her son enjoying some quality time. The actress shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it "Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all’'. The mother-son duo looked absolutely precious in the picture.

Recently, the Singham actress shared the first family portrait with her son Neil on her husband's birthday on her Instagram account and the picture left fans awestruck. Sharing the picture, she wrote ''Happiest birthday to the best papa in the whole world we love you! @kitchlug''. The picture showed Kajal kissing her beau, Gautam Kitchlu, on the cheek, while the little one can be seen looking at his parents.

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a lavish wedding ceremony on October 30, 2020. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on April 19, 2022, and they named their son Neil.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in the film Hey Sinamika. It was said that as the actress is on maternity break, she has not been accepting new roles. However, the actress will soon start filming for Shankar's direction of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. There were rumours that the actress had exited from the project. But recently, during an Instagram Live with actress Neha Dhupia, she dispelled all rumours about her exit by stating that she is still a part of Indian 2. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 movie Indian.

