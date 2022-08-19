Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Footfall for Aamir Khan's film decreases even further

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film has not given enough to the box office as it was expected. The Bollywood superstars were touted to bring back life to the ticket windows but at this moment it is struggling to cross Rs 50 cr even a week after its theatrical release. On Thursday, the numbers dropped even further.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

"Laal Singh Chaddha collected 1.50 crore nett on Wednesday to take its collections to 49.25 crore nett. There is a holiday for Janmashtami but that hardly matters as it hardly get much of a boost and the week might end at 51 crore nett," Box Office India reported.

Friday is Krishna Janmashtami again a holiday, followed by Saturday and Sunday, but the off days don't look promising for the film. After an opening of Rs 11.5 cr, the numbers of the film have only dropped. BOI shares a day-wise breakdown of Lal Singh Chaddha's collection so far. Take a look:

Thursday - 11,50,00,000 apprx

Friday - 7,25,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 8,75,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 10,25,00,000 apprx

Monday - 8,00,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 1,50,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 49,25,00,000 apprx

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

