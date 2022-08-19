Watch Shamshera on Amazon Prime Video: Date, Time, Review, Who can watch Ranbir Kapoor's film online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN Shamshera poster

Watch Shamshera on Amazon Prime Video: Action drama Shamshera, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor along with Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Hindi action-drama is also available in Tamil and Telugu language dubs. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is the fourth title to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF), following the digital premieres of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj. If you're a fan of action movies, here's everything about the film and know how you can watch Shamshera online in HD:

Shamshera on Amazon Prime Video: Date and Time

Shamshera will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 19.

How to Watch Latest Bollywood Film Online

If you have a subscription to Amazon Prime, you can watch Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera and many more latest Bollywood films online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them at ease.

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera OTT premiere:

The mass entertainer & action film, Shamshera portrays Ranbir Kapoor in double role - as Shamshera and as his son, Balli. The film circles around the fictitious city of Kaza, a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Shudh Singh. Shamshera is a legend for his tribe who relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

Built on a larger-than-life premise, Shamshera is now available on the service for audiences across the globe. The film is available in Hindi along with Tamil and Telugu language dubs.

Shamshera Cast

Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role as Shamshera (A Khameran tribesman) and Balli (Shamshera's son)

Sanjay Dutt as Daroga Shuddh Singh

Vaani Kapoor as Sona (Balli's Wife)

Saurabh Shukla as Doodh Singh

Ronit Roy as Pir Baba

Iravati Harshe as Shamshera's wife, Balli's Mother

Craig McGinlay as Colonel Freddy Young

Saurabh Kumar as Chooha

Chitrak Bandhopadyay as Raasho

Mahesh Balraj as Upreti

Rudra Soni as Pitamber

Prakhar Saxena as Bhura

Nagesh Salvan as Dada

Vijay Kaushik as Gulfi

Shamshera Trailer

