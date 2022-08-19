Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film registers another drastic drop

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film has not been able to pick up at the box office. Day by day, it is witnessing a new drop. A week after its release, the film hasn't been able to earn Rs 40 cr in total. The family entertainer opened at Rs 8 cr and saw its most significant drop on Tuesday when it earned just Rs 1.6 cr. The downward trend continues for the film henceforth.

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report

"Raksha Bandhan collect 1.15 crore nett on Wednesday to take its total to 36 crore nett and here the seven day total looks to be around 37.50 crore nett and despite no major releases in week two the film will hardly collect in week two," A report in Box Office India stated.

If the film was doing business, there could have been some expectation from the Janmashtami holiday which is followed by a Saturday and Sunday. But the chances of film doing better at the ticket window are way too low. Here's the day-wise break down of Box Office collection by BOI, take a look:



Thursday - 8,00,00,000 apprx

Friday - 6,25,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 5,75,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 7,25,00,000 apprx

Monday - 6,25,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 1,65,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 1,15,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 36,30,00,000 apprx

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is the third Akshay Kumar film to hit the theatres this year. Earlier, comedy film Bachchhan Paandey and the periodical drama Samrat Prithviraj were released. Directed by Anand L Rai, Akshay's film also starring Bhumi Pednekar addresses the dowry system in Indian society and how it ruins a family. The film portrays Akshay as a loving and caring brother, who is trying his best for his sisters to get married. He himself denies his childhood love, played by Bhumi to settle down. He mortgaged his shop to fulfil his brotherly duties and was even ready to sell both his kidneys for his sister's marriage.

The latest release also features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

