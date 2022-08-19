Raju Srivastava don't lose hope: Amid reports of comedian's deteriorating health, Manoj Muntashir pens note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJMUNTASHIR Raju Srivastava

'Raju Srivastava don't lose hope,' wrote Manoj Muntashir pens as reports claiming that the comedian is in critical condition and his health is deteriorating surfaces online. The lyricist took to his verified Instagram account and posted a photo of Raju Srivastava smiling ear to ear along with a motivating caption. He prayed for the actor-comedian's recovery and wished that he pushes himself a little more.

"Raju Bhai, himmat mat haarana. bas thoda sa zor aur laga do. hamaare haath praarthana mein jude hain. (Raju brother, don't give up. Just try a little harder. Our hands are joined in prayer)," Manoj Muntashir wrote in Hindi. The post was also shared by Raju Srivastava's Instagram account.

Raju Srivastava's wife says he is stable

Meanwhile, Raju's wife has rubbished reports of Raju Srivastava being critical. He is a “fighter and will come back to be amongst all of us,” the popular actor-comedian’s wife Shikha Srivastava said late on Thursday.

The 58-year-old comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day and has been on a ventilator since then.

Shikha said her husband is “stable” and the doctors are treating him well.

“He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha told PTI.

Srivastava, a stand-up comic who joined the BJP in 2014, was trending on Twitter on Thursday with many posts speculating about his health.

Rumours and fake death reports affects family’s morale

Shikha requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family’s “morale”.

“My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," she added.

Earlier in the day, reports claimed Srivastava was critical and had suffered brain damage.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

-- with PTI inputs

