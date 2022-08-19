Cuttputlli Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar to play police officer in psychological thriller

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Akshay Kumar to play police officer in Cuttputlli

Cuttputlli Teaser Out: Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is all set to step into the shoes of a police officer yet again for his recently announced film Cuttputlli. Earlier, the actor was seen playing a cop in Rohit Shetty's mass entertainer Sooryavanshi and was much admired by the fans. The psychological thriller "Cuttputlli", headlined by superstar Kumar alongside actress Rakul Preet Singh, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of "Bell Bottom" fame.

Akshay Kumar shared the release date on his Twitter page. "Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS , 2nd September," the actor tweeted alongside a teaser of the movie.

"Cuttputlli" has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include "Bell Bottom" and "Ek Villain Returns". The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

The film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

