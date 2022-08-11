Raksha Bandhan Review & Twitter Reaction: Akshay Kumar wins hearts, fans call it a 'must watch'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BTOWNKI Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan Review & Twitter Reaction: Akshay Kumar's new film has hit theaters. It is the Bollywood actor's third film of 2022. His last two releases of the year, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj failed to impress the audience but seems like he's finally given the audience what they want. Reviews of Raksha Bandhan are out and fans are loving the family entertainer. They are impressed how the Bollywood actor has chosen a social message again and is spreading awareness against dowry.

"#LalSinghChaddha will hit it out of the park. There is much much more love in the country than hatred. And India will prove the same again... #RakshaBandhan is also having great reviews. Such a bliss after longtime for cinegoers on a long weekend. #bollywood seems to be back."

#RakshaBandhan Review - Never felt better with tears. 4.5 stars. #OneWordReview Emotional HIT A must theatrical watch with family which has heart felt moments in first& gripping drama in second half soaked with emotions. #AnandLRai has given his best. #AkshayKumar is amazing," a user shared. A third one wrote, "Akshay Kumar is back with his emotional performance, Story is simple and yet effective due to Good direction and Natural bond between Akshay and his sisters characters.

The movie headlined by Akshay Kumar also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. Directed by Anand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon have written the story.

The film portrays Akshay as a loving and caring brother, who is trying his best for his sisters to get married. He himself denies his childhood love, played by Bhumi to settle down. He mortgaged his shop to fulfil his brotherly duties and was even ready to sell both his kidneys for his sister's marriage. It will address the problem of dowry prevalent in the society.

The film is clashing with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

