Laal Singh Chaddha Review & Twitter Reaction: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is tearing up audience

Laal Singh Chaddha Review & Twitter Reaction: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake also stars Kareena Kapoor. The original film is considered to be one the Hollywood's classics. It went on to win six Academy Awards. It was a big risk for Aamir to recreate the film in Bollywood. He struggled for the rights and eventually got it after eight years. Now, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha has been released in theatres and is before the audience. The film has been in news for quite some time not because Aamir returns to the screen after four years but because of 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trends. Here's what they are saying about the film on social media.

Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter Reaction

"Every scene is tearing me up. This is SO good. I’m liking it better than Forrest Gump. It’s just so beautifully written and shot and performed. #LaalSinghChaddha," a user wrote, while another said, "Aamir did a lot of hard work to deliver justice to the iconic character. He grew hairs & beard to get into a sikh Man character. He also stayed in a local village to get the dialect."

"Laal Singh Chaddha is getting great reviews from early screenings. Looks like Aamir khan has done it again. Delivered another classic," shared another.

"Most of the overseas critics have enjoyed Laal Singh Chaddha, with some even calling it better than the original. United Press International reviewer Fred Topel wrote in their review, “Laal Singh Chadda is faithful to Forrest Gump," a Twitterati shared on the micro blogging site.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump' and is set to clash at the box-office against another Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan', both of which are being released theatrically on August 11.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

