Sita Ramam Box Office Collections: Dulquer Salmaan's war love story continues to win hearts

Sita Ramam Box Office Collections: Dulquer Salmaan's war love story which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna is winning the hearts of the people. The film is enjoying a steady run at the box office and is being lauded in the Southern belt. The film will be re-released in UAE bringing more numbers at the box office.

Sita Ramam Box Office Report:

Director Hanu Raghavapudi's romantic entertainer 'Sita Ramam', featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead has opened to good reviews, has so far grossed a sum of Rs 33 crore worldwide, its makers announced on Wednesday. Dulquer too shared the news on his Twitter account and thanked fans for showering the film with love.

"Thanks for pouring all your love in the form of collections #SitaRamam," he wrote along with a photo.

Sita Ramam releasing in UAE:

The Telugu film has been cleared for release in the United Arab Emirates. The film, which released in other parts of the world on August 5, was re-censored in the UAE and will now hit screens there on August 11.

"#SitaRamam clears censor in UAE and is all set for a grand release on August 11," the actor shared on his Twitter feed.

About Sita Ramam

'Sita Ramam', a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of a war in 1965, has Dulquer Salmaan playing the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir. Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the lead actress of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role. The film also features actress Rashmika Mandanna as Afreen, a Pakistan national who loathes India.

