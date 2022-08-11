Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora marrying this year? Bollywood actor reveals why it took time to go public

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Malaika Arora- Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora marrying this year? Karan Johar was straightforward when he asked the same to Arjun Kapoor who appeared on Koffee With Karan with his cousin and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. As direct was Karan, so was Arjun's response. Without blinking an eye or beating around the bush, Arjun said 'No'. The actor reasoned his answer by saying that at this point in time, he wants to achieve stability in his career. He wants to work more and pick projects he's happy about. Hence marriage is not in his mind right now.

On the KWK S7 Ep 6, he also answered why it took him so much time to go public with his relationship with Malaika. He shared, "I think I've lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can't just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be 'What do you mean?' If you ease people in, they'll understand."

"I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It's not that we didn't talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I'm coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate", Arjun explained.

When questioned about a future wedding, Arjun Kapoor responded that it is not yet planned.. "No, because it's been two years of Covid, I want to focus on my career. I want to see where I am going. I am a realistic person. I'm not hiding anything and neither am I coy. I want to be more stable, not just financially. If I am happy, only then I can make my partner happy, and a lot of happiness comes from my work."

Arjun, who is riding on the success of Ek Villain Returns at the moment will next be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.

