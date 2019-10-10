Hrithik's transformation journey for War includes pain and sweat, leaves Diana Penty amazed

How Hrithik Roshan transformed into Kabir of War

Hrithik Roshan's War has set the cash registers ringing. The actioner also starring Tiger Shroff minted Rs 200 crore at the box office. Hrithik who plays Kabir in Siddharth Anand's directorial took to Instagram to share his inspiring body transformation journey. In the video, one can see the pain Hrithik undergoes to turn fat to fit.

Hrithik needed to bid adieu to his ripped muscles and toned body for his character of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. However, his next film War, which heavily relies on his machoism and heroism needed his beefed-up avatar back. In the video, Hrithik is seen blaming himself for being out of shape due to slip disc.

Hrithik captioned the video, ''The other side of K.A.B.I.R. Transformation film.'' In the clip, the Greek God can be seen rigorously working to gain back those drool-worthy six-pack abs. From hitting the gym to sweating it out in his personal gallery, the actor left no stones unturned to sink into the teeth of his character.

As soon as Hrithik shared the video, his followers which also included some Bollywood celebs dropped comments. ''Sir bade hoke aap k tarah banna hai,'' said Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik his icon. Diana Penty wrote, ''TOP''.

On a related note, War, which also stars Vaani Kapoor released on October 2. The movie minted Rs 100 crore in just three days. It also became the highest-opening Hindi movie ever.

On the professional front, Hrithik has confirmed that he will soon re-start working on the fourth installment of Krrish franchise. Reportedly, he will be seen in the remake of Satte Pe Satta directed by Farah Khan.

