Excited for Gulabo Sitabo? Don't miss this fun BTS video from the Big B, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer

The much-awaited Bollywood film Gulabo Sitabo is all set stream online on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Ahead of the film's release, the makers have released a BTS video showcasing how director Shoojit Sircar loved directing his fabulous actors. With only 2 days for Gulabo Sitabo to release digitally, this clip will surely leave you more excited to witness the journey of Baankey aka Ayushmann Khurrana, and Mirza aka Amitabh Bachchan. Shoojit Sircar, in his earlier interview, mentioned how the diversity of the ordinary in India fascinates him and, It is this inclination towards everyday life which makes him return to stories like Vicky Donor, Piku, October and now Gulabo Sitabo. And, this BTS video sums up just that as the actors look so convincing and natural in their act. Watch it here:

Gulabo Sitabo is being described as a "quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own". Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Mirza Sheikh, an old haveli owner in the film while Ayushmann Khurrana plays his tenant, Baankey Sodhi, who refuses to move out of the haveli. A Rising Sun Films production, "Gulabo Sitabo" is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Shoojit Sircar on going digital for Gulabo Sitabo release

The director said that he had an experience of his movie remaining unreleased, and believes it is better to release it as soon it is ready. "We had made the film and it was supposed to release in April. Normally when my film is ready, I have a very bad habit -- I have to serve it to the audience right then. So that was there and then this crisis (COVID-19 pandemic) came upon us," Sircarexplained his decision to take the film directly to OTT Ronnie (Ronnie Lahiri) discussed with me that if this (digital release) happens, 'what's your view?'. And my view was very clear. I wanted to reach out as much and he told me this will simultaneously be released in some 200 countries. I never had this kind of release. And this is a platform where I have never experimented," he was quoted as saying to IANS.

Amitabh Bachchan's amazing transformation as Mirza

Big B's stunning transformation into a cantankerous old man for the film: combining strenuous hours of prosthetics, make-up and long hours of the shoot is truly commendable.

Recently, the makers shared Amitabh Bachchan's unbelievable transformation video as Mirza for Gulabo Sitabo.

Gulabo Sitabo songs

Jootam Phenk: Composed by Abhishek Arora and written by Puneet Sharma, this astounding track 'Jootam Phenk' is sung by Piyush Mishra.

Madari Ka Bandar: The song has been sung by Tochi Raina and Anuj Garg with lyrics by Dinesh Pant.

Gulabo Sitabo Trailer

The trailer of the film created much buzz everywhere and, cinema lovers can't wait to watch this exciting journey of Baankey and Mirza.

