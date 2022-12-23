Cirkus Review and Twitter Reactions: Netizens call Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty's film 'over the top'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM Poster of Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh

Cirkus Review and Twitter Reactions: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's latest outing Cirkus has hit the screen. Released amidst anticipation, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. The film has received a mixed response from the audience. While some think Ranveer Singh is loud in the film and trolled him for 'over acting' other liked the vibrance he brings during the holiday season.

Netizens also shared their opinions about other cast members and the film director Rohit Shetty. "Pure Irritating Movie Experience.. #Cirkus deserves an award for BAAP OF OVER THE TOP /LOUD /CRASS ACTING EVER in a single film. The good news is if you can sit through Humshakals, you will be able to bear this one too. MADE FOR KIDS, maybe BY THE KIDS! #CirkusReview," a user wrote on Twitter.

On a rather sarcastic note, another one shared, "One movie bring the audience's to theatre's.. Another movie bring the audience's to home before interval... Short review of #Circus."

A third one seem to have loved what Rohit Shetty had in store. The user wrote, "Just finished watching the entire movie #Circus ! An absolutely amazing watch ! Kudos to Rohit Shetty and the whole team and @RanveerOfficial seeing you in a double role was a double treat to the eye.. #CirkusThisChristmas." Sample more tweets to see what netizens have to say:

Fronted by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, "Cirkus" is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors". It has hit the screens on December 23.

Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty spoke about Cirkus saying he makes films to entertain the audience and his latest directorial is a step in the same direction. Shetty, known for action comedies like the "Golmaal" franchise and "All The Best: Fun Begins" and action dramas such as the "Singham" series, said he is confident that his latest release will be loved by the viewers.

"'Cirkus' is for the audience who loved 'Golmaal' and 'All The Best'. It's that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film," the 48-year-old director told reporters, adding, "When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility."

