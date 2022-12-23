Abhishek Bachchan's comeback to Taslima Nasreen's 'Amitabh Bachchan's son is not as talented as him' remark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan pose together

Abhishek Bachchan has been under scrutiny even before he started his acting career. Even two decades after Abhishek's Bollywood debut, he is compared to his legendary father Amitabh Bachchan and the prolific career he holds in Hindi cinema. Most recently, Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasrin tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji."

Responding to the now-deleted Twitter post, Abhishek responded writing, "Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain ‘the best’ ! I am an extremely proud son. (folded hands emoji)." His reaction seemed to have won the heart of actor Suniel Shetty who reacted to the post by dropping a red heart emoji.

Abhishek has been lately winning the hearts of the audience by showing his acting chops in movies such as “Yuva”, “Dhoom”, “Bunty Aur Babli”, “Guru”, “Dostana”, “Paa”, “Manmarziyaan” and “Ludo”. His latest film Dasvi and web show Breathe Season 2 too won a lot of praise from the audience.

Abhishek also received the 'Best Actor, Web Original Film-Male' award for his performance in the drama film 'Dasvi' at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022. Big B did not hold back from sharing his pride and affection for his son over his latest cinematic achievement. Upon the announcement, Big B took to Twitter to express his happiness and share words of appreciation for the 'Guru' actor.

"My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .." the 80-year-old actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is yet to announce his upcoming project.

