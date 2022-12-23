BTS Jin Military Service: Latest photos of Seokjin from military camp go viral, fans get teary-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Latest photos of BTS Jin from military camp go viral

BTS Jin's military service began on December 13 and fans have been missing him since. The oldest member of the Kpop superband BTS left for his mandatory military service and the other members accompanied him to the boot camp. Seokjin will serve 18 months of his duty and will return on June 12, 2024. As soon as he left for the service, his first photos from the training had gone viral on the internet. Now, more pictures of the BTS members from the military camp have surfaced on the internet, leaving the fans emotional. This is no secret that fans have been waiting with bated breath for their Seokjin Hyung to return safely.

On Friday, BTS Jin's photos in military uniform went viral on social media from the training camp. The singer can be seen showing a small smile as he looks into the camera for the picture. As soon as the photos surfaced, BTS ARMY flooded Twitter with their reactions. One user said, "All I want for Christmas is Jin's safety and happiness." Another fan wrote, "He looks as handsome in buzz cut as with long hair.... come back soon jinnie." In the photo, the tag on Jin's uniform reads, "the eleventh division, The second platoon, Team 5 46 - Kim Seokjin." Check out-

Meanwhile, BTS Jin entered the frontline South Korean boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training together with other new conscript soldiers. After that training, he would be given a specific role and sent to a certain army unit, a process that all other conscripts go through.

On a related note, BTS leader RM recently shared details of their last meeting with Jin when they accompanied him to the military camp. The rapper revealed Seokjin's last message to the members. He said, "He didn’t say much. (Laughs) I’m sure he had a lot on his mind, though. He probably thought it through. When we eventually got to the training center, he said he’d do his best there. Like the eldest, he said that he’ll experience all of it first and let us know how it goes."

RM also shared that Jin kept the atmosphere light and asked the members to be happy and safe. He added, "A lot has happened until now, both as a group and individually, and it feels as if a chapter has passed. It was a moment that had to come, and since it was a moment we waited for, it really felt like we were experiencing the turning of a page in [the life of] BTS."

The other six BTS members will follow Jin to complete their mandatory military duty as per their individual work commitments. It is said that all the members of BTS will reunite in 2025. Asked when they will be back together in front of the ARMY, RM said that they will try their best to come back with same power. He said, "There is that famous cliche statement: You, who wears the crown, must endure its weight. Many people will be able to imagine, but the crown that is Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS is quite heavy."

