Cirkus Box Office Prediction: Ranveer-Rohit Shetty looking at box office hat-trick with Rs 12 crore opening

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cirkus will hit the big screens on December 23

Cirkus Box Office Prediction: Christmas 2022 is almost upon us and the holiday cheer is already spreading among folks. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are collaborating for the third time in Cirkus, which is set to release on the big screens on December 23. It is an out-and-out comedy entertainer, as has been hinted at in the trailer. Ranveer plays a double role in Cirkus and in true Rohit Shetty style, the movie promises to feature slapstick and funny one-liners, with the story set against the backdrop of a circus troupe. Will the team of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer weave box office magic after the success of Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021)? Let's find out.

Cirkus looking at a good Day 1 collection

Ranveer Singh and the team have been busy promoting Cirkus. A lot of the material put out by the makers has formed an opinion that the movie will be full of laughter. Will the punches land right with the audience? Only time will tell. But since Cirkus is a commercial film and has been projected as a family entertainer, film producer and business expert Girish Johar is expecting a good opening of Rs 12-15 crore for it. But he also maintains caution.

"This is the third outing of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Both films did well. The heart says that the film will be a hit. However, the response to the trailer and the publicity material has been a little underwhelming and below expectations. It is after a long time that a comedy film is releasing for the family audience. Rohit Shetty is a veteran of commercial films and I am hopeful that Cirkus will do well at the box office. It will be good if the film does Rs 12-15 crore at the start at the box office."

Cirkus to compete with Avatar 2 and Drishyam 2?

Avatar 2 and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 are successfully running in cinema halls. Cirkus arrives at a time when Avatar 2 fever is at a high in India and internationally. Will the Hollywood film from the visionary director James Cameron affect the box office prospects of Cirkus? Johar shares, "After the pandemic, one thing is clear, mediocrity will not work. If people will like the film, then only it can work. If not, it crashes on Friday itself. If Cirkus is not good as a film, people will definitely prefer better content over it."

Read: OTT Movies and Web series this weekend (Dec 23): Pitchers Season 2, Top Gun Maverick and others

Cirkus to work on Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty's fanbase?

Will Cirkus be able to pull the audience to the cinema halls on Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's names? Johar is skeptical as he says, "Stardom factor is there but we need to remember that after the pandemic all lines have blurred. The audience makes up their minds after watching the trailer or songs if they want to watch it or not. They smell the product. The names associated with Cirkus are definitely big but post-pandemic, people won't go blindly to watch a film. That is certain."

Read: Most awaited Hollywood films of 2023: Oppenheimer to sequels of Aquaman, Ant-Man, Dune & MI

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Cirkus also features Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and others in important roles.

Latest Bollywood News