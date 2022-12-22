Most awaited Hollywood films of 2023: Oppenheimer to sequels of Aquaman, Ant-Man, Dune & Mission Impossible

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Most awaited Hollywood films of 2023

Most awaited Hollywood films of 2023: The film industry is expecting another successful year in 2023, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, several films were successful both in theaters and on streaming platforms, such as Top Gun: Maverick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avatar: The Way of Water. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe also had successful releases, though some were delayed due to the pandemic.

The pandemic has caused a crowded schedule of blockbusters, adaptations, and original films for 2023, including the long-delayed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Keep an eye out for these highly anticipated Hollywood movies in the coming year.

Dune Part 2

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2023 is Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. This sequel to the 2021 film Dune was always part of Villeneuve's plan to adapt Frank Herbert's novel, and he chose to split the dense sci-fi story into two parts. The second installment focuses on Paul Atreides as he begins his new life with the Fremen. The first film was a success, showcasing Villeneuve's ability to bring the world of Dune to life and make the action and politics exciting. Dune Part 2 is expected to have even more of both elements, as Paul (played by Timothée Chalamet) continues to grow as a leader. The sequel also gives Zendaya's character, Chani, a larger role.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Another highly anticipated blockbuster of 2023 is Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Previously on the list of most anticipated movies for 2022, it is difficult to not include it in the top spot for 2023. The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed the last two entries in the franchise, and features Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. The combination of Cruise and McQuarrie has proven to be thrilling, as their partnership has taken the Mission: Impossible franchise to new heights. They have not only improved the core story and developed Ethan as a character, but they have also succeeded in pulling off incredible stunts. The sequel's cliffhanger ending sets up Mission: Impossible 8, making it a highly anticipated release on July 14, 2023.

Barbie

Warner Bros.' Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and directed by Greta Gerwig, could make 2023 Barbie's year. The film also features Ryan Gosling as Ken and a supporting cast including Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and more. The film follows Barbie as she interacts with the real world and has unique costumes and sets. It is slated for release on July 21, 2023.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves will return as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, directed by Chad Stahelski and produced by Lionsgate. The film continues Wick's quest for revenge, this time against High Table associates Marquis (Bill Skarsgard) and Caine (Donnie Yen). The cast includes returning characters Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), Charon (Lance Reddick), and Winston (Ian McShane). The movie is expected to have some of the best action scenes of any film released in 2023 and is set to release on March 24.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Legendary director Martin Scorsese will release a new film in 2023 with the adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon. The film, based on David Grann's novel about a murder investigation in the 1920s, has been in development since 2017 and stars Jesse Plemons as the lead detective. The cast also includes Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone among others.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the highly anticipated third installment in the Ant-Man franchise, set to release on February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie will bring back Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. The film will also introduce Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and feature Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang after Marvel's latest recast. The story will delve further into the Quantum Realm and mark the beginning of MCU's Phase 5.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper directs and stars in Maestro, a biographical film about the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and his romance with Felicia Montealegre. The movie, which was initially developed by Steven Spielberg, features a supporting cast including Carey Mulligan and Maya Hawke from Stranger Things. Maestro has the potential to earn Cooper another Best Picture Oscar nomination, although it does not have an official release date yet.

Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa returns as Aquaman in Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom, which follows Arthur Curry and Ocean Master as they team up unexpectedly. The film, directed by James Wan, will also feature Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry. There may also be a cameo appearance by either Ben Affleck or Michael Keaton as Batman, while Amber Heard's role as Mera may be reduced or cut. Aquaman 2 is set to release on December 25, 2023, and marks the last movie made under DC's old regime.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' film has Cillian Murphy starring in the epic thriller based on the creation of the first atomic bomb. Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited as the "father of the atomic bomb". The film directed and written by Nolan is based on the biography, "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer", by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film is set to release on July 21, 2023.

