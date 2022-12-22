OTT Movies and Web series this weekend (Dec 23): Pitchers Season 2, Top Gun Maverick, Glass Onion & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web series this weekend

OTT Movies and Web series this weekend (Dec 23): Another weekend and another dose of entertainment is here on OTT. Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde starrer Cirkus is releasing in the cinema halls this weekend while the world of OTT will witness a shot of action, drama, suspense and comedy. On one hand, TVF Pitchers is returning with season 2 after seven years; on the other hand, Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is making its way to OTT after a successful box office run. Have a look at all the movies and web series releasing online on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, Voot Select, Zee5, Sony LIV and others.

Pitchers Season 2

'Pitchers 1' was a story of four entrepreneurs, who left their jobs to establish their own ventures and for that, they faced all the odds. It featured Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles and was streamed in 2015. Now, the second season is coming after a gap of seven years. While the cast is the same excluding Jitendra; Ridhi Dogra has joined the team, Spanning across 5 episodes, season 2 shows that the boys have graduated from beer to whisky and from founding a start-up to growing the start-up, but the essence of 'Pitchers' remains the same."

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – December 23, 2022

Directed by: Vaibhav Bundhoo

Language: Hindi

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', which is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Knives Out', released in theaters for one week, a month before it hit the OTT. The film includes the final on-screen appearance of the late Dame Angela Lansbury while Daniel Craig reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc. The film also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 23, 2022

Directed by: Rian Johnson

Language: English

Dangerous Liaisons

Get ready to travel back to 1700s Paris and watch these two infamous characters, Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, use anything in their power to navigate a world of seduction and deception in the classic love story that oscillates between love and war. Dangerous Liaisons is a modern take on Laclos’ classic 18th-century novel and stars Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton as the notorious lovers.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – December 23, 2022

Directed by: Rachel Suissa

Language: English

Kaari

Tamil action-drama Kaari starring Sasikumar is about the life of a horse jockey in Chennai and how fate brings him to a small village in Ramanad district of Tamil Nadu. The film also features Parvathy Arun, JD Chakravarthy, Balaji Sakthivel, Aadukalam Naren, Ammu Abhirami and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles. "A champion race jockey, a multi-millionaire, and a simple village girl, these three characters and the rustic villagers of Kaariyoor are miles apart until one day their lives change and destiny brings them on a direct collision course with each other," the official plotline read.

Sasikumar plays the role of Sethu, a horse jockey with a stable in Chennai. His life takes a turn when his father - Vellasaamy (Narein) dies, after which his pet horse is also killed.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – December 23, 2022

Directed by: Hemanth

Language: Tamil (dubbed in other languages)

Vir Das- Landing

The hour-long programme, also directed by Das, is all about travelling the world, carrying one's country with them, and the notion of home. The special is produced by Rotten Science and executive producer Matthew Vaughan. "Landing" recently wrapped a critically acclaimed sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 26, 2022

Directed by: Vir Das

Language: Hindi/English

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is set over 30 years after the events of Tony Scott-directed "Top Gun" and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission. The follow-up features Tom Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell. The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – December 26, 2022

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski

Language: English

Happy Binge-watching!

