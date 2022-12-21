Phone Bhoot on Prime Video: Know how much to pay for streaming Katrina Kaif starrer horror comedy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN Phone Bhoot is available for pay-per-view on the digital

Prime Video has announced that the latest horror comedy Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, is now available for streaming online. But there is a twist. Phone Bhoot has arrived on Prime Video Store which means that Prime Video subscribers cannot watch it for free as of now. Anyone who is willing to watch the movie online will have to pay for viewing it. At a later date, which has not been specified now, Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch Phone Bhoot on the app for free, but not now.

Phone Bhoot on Prime Video Store

Phone Bhoot is now available for streaming on Prime Video Store. It can be viewed after paying a nominal cost of Rs 199. Prime Video Store provides early access to the latest Hindi and Hollywood films from around the world at an additional cost. After KGF: Chapter 2, Black Adam and Top Gun: Maverick among other titles, Phone Bhoot too has arrived on Prime Video Store first.

About Phone Bhoot movie

Phone Bhoot revolves around a ghost named Ragini (Katrina Kaif), who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters, played by Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It was released theatrically on November 4.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

On the movies front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the upcoming film Merry Christmas, opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is a thriller film. She will also feature in Tiger 3, opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2023.

