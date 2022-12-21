Ram Setu on OTT: When & where to watch Akshay Kumar's latest film online, here's how to download new movie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Poster of Ram Setu featuring Akshay Kumar

Ram Setu on OTT: Action-adventure thriller Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma has locked its OTT premiere date. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nassar and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles. Cinebuffs can stream Ram Setu from 23rd December 2022 on the streaming service. Ram Setu is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

When and Where to Watch Ram Seto online? Know Date and Time

Ram Setu will have its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Akshay Kumar fans can watch the film online on December 23 from midnight.

Akshay Kumar on Ram Setu's OTT Premier

“Ram Setu is a film that is rooted in its Indian history and culture,” shared actor Akshay Kumar, adding, “The film received positive response during its theatrical release and we are excited to take it to our audiences far and wide. It's a well researched film that not just brings out the authenticity in storytelling, but also gives the viewers an immersive experience through its state-of-art VFX technology that further enhances the narrative.”

Ram Setu release date

Who is the director of Ram Setu?

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame.

Ram Setu cast

Akshay Kumar as Aryan Kulshrestha

Jacqueline Fernandez as Sandra Rebello

Nushrratt Bharuccha as Gayatri Kulshrestha

Satyadev, Pravessh Rana, Jeniffer Piccinato and others are also part of the film's supporting cast.

Ram Setu movie online download in HD

Ram Setu can be viewed online upon its release on Amazon Prime Video. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it.

Ram Setu Box Office Report

Ram Setu released during the holiday season surrounding Diwali. It competed with the film Thank God, which was also released on the same day, and performed well at the box office. The film benefited from the holiday season, but ultimately did not meet the expectations in terms of box office collections. On its opening day, it collected 15.25 crore at the domestic box office and 11.4 crore on its second day. It became the second biggest opening of the year, following Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva. As of November 24th, the film had grossed 85.56 crore domestically and 7.38 crore overseas, for a worldwide total of 92.94 crore.

