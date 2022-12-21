Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The Way of Water leaves behind big Bollywood films of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SCARLETWITUSSY Still of the Sullys from Avatar 2 (Avatar The Way of Water)

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: In the post pandemic time when Bollywood films have seen bitter fates at the box office, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is soaring high. The Hollywood blockbuster film has left multiple Bollywood films behind crossing their lifetime business in less than five days. In India, Avatar 2 is all set to cross Rs 200 Cr in the coming days.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Report India

After raking in over Rs 18 crore on its first Monday, Avatar 2 managed to maintain pace on Tuesday as well. The film reportedly collected close to Rs 14-16 crore on its second weekday. It is predicted that the film will mint more than Rs 200 Cr by the end of the first week and the numbers are expected to grow again over the weekend.

The five days box office collection of the film is better than most Bollywood films that have been released in 2022. While Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu is said to have earned Rs 71.87 cr, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is reported to have minted over Rs 78 crore. Likewise, The lifetime collection of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha stood at Rs 58 Cr Shamshera earned only Rs 42 Cr. If Avatar 2 continues at the same pace, it will cross the lifetime business of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 soon.

About Avatar 2

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film, which also featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after "Titanic" to raise over USD 2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing title of all time.

Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

