Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor turn heads as they pose together at The Archies wrap party, see inside pics

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor attend The Archies wrap party

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor were spotted together as they stepped out to celebrate their debuts with upcoming film The Archies. The streaming film directed by Zoya Akhtar, has wrapped up its filming and is now set to enter the post-production stage. To mark the occasion, the cast and crew of the film came together to have some fun. The ones who stole the limelight were none other than Suhana and Khushi. The two made heads turn as they posed for the paparazzi together.

The two star kids were seen arriving just minutes parts from each other. While Suhana was dressed in a red bodycon dress with glittery noodle straps, Khushi opted for a satin dress with a halter neck. For the hairdo, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter wrapped them in a messy bun, whereas Khushi went for a clean and neat bun. The two looked beautiful, to say the least. Check out Khushi and Suhana's viral photos from the event here:

For the unversed, The Archies marks the Bollywood debut of Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The musical film is an adaptation of the globally loved 'Archie' Comics and has the gang of teenagers Archie, Betty, Dilton, Ether, Jughead, Reggie and Veronica at the centre of it. The film is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the 1960s.

Last week, director Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram to share the wrap up pictures from the sets. She wrote in the caption: "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude."

The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films (Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar) in collaboration with 'Archie' Comics and Graphic India. The film will be soon available to stream on Netflix.

