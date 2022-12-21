SS Rajamouli's RRR makes it to top 10 of global list of 50 best films of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Photo of Jr NTR and Ram Charan from SS Rajamouli's RRR

After "RRR" bagged two Golden Globe nominations and secured five nods at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, the film has achieved another feat. SS Rajamouli's directorial which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR has featured in the global list of 50 best films of 2022. Ranked at 9th position, the film is described as a 'spectacle aimed at big rooms' on the website of BFI - a cultural charity, a National Lottery distributor, and the UK's lead organisation for film and the moving image.

"Rajamouli’s whip-paced, delirious historical action-adventure fantasia makes fictional bromance from two real-life revolutionaries in a 1920s India under the yoke of colonial British despotism. We said: “As with Rajamouli’s two-film ancient-India saga Bahubali (2015/2017), RRR – ‘Rise! Roar! Revolt!’ – is a spectacle aimed at big rooms, a money-on-the-screen CGI-enabled action fantasy whose hyperreal violence is reminiscent of role-playing video games or the ‘heroic bloodshed’ mode of John Woo… In place of the grinding self-seriousness of the western superhero picture, RRR boasts a kind of Olympian exuberance running through both its action and its musical sequences.” (Sam Wigley, S&S online)," the description of RRR on the website reads.

Here are the top ten films from the list with RRR at the ninth position:

Aftersun (Dir Charlotte Wells, Uk/usa) Saint Omer (Dir. Alice Diop, France) Decision to Leave (Dir. Park Chanwook, South Korea) The Banshees of Inisherin (Dir. Martin Mcdonagh, Ireland/uk/usa) All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Dir. Laura Poitras, Usa) Nope (Dir. Jordan Peele, Usa) One Fine Morning) (Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve, France/germany) EO (Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski, Poland/italy) RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) (Dir. S.s. Rajamouli, India) Tár (Dir. Todd Field, Usa)

For the unversed, billed as a pan-India film, "RRR" follows a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem -- in the 1920s. The film released worldwide in March in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles, "RRR" emerged as a massive box office success even overseas with reported earnings of Rs 1,200 crore.

Meanwhile, RRR is not the only Indian film on the list. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes also featured at 32nd spot. The Delhi-based filmmaker documentary which won best documentary at the 75th Cannes Film Festival follows the lives of two brothers -- Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad -- who run a bird hospital in Delhi dedicated to rescuing injured black kites. The two 'kite brothers' care for thousands of these creatures, which fall daily from Delhi's smog-choked skies. As environmental toxicity and civil unrest escalate, the relationship between the family and the neglected kites forms a poetic chronicle of the city's collapsing ecology and deepening social fault lines.

