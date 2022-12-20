HIT 2 on OTT: Adivi Sesh's crime thriller to make digital premiere on Prime Video, Netflix or Disney+Hotstar?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADIVISESH HIT 2 stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role

HIT 2 on OTT: Adivi Sesh's crime thriller HIT 2 was released on December 2 and received positive reviews. After the pan-India success of Major, the biopic of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Sesh plays the role of an eccentric cop in HIT 2. His role as Krishna Dev aka KD, who uses his instincts and investigative skills to unravel the mystery of a serial killer, was loved by the fans. After the theatrical success of the movie, HIT 2's digital premiere is hugely anticipated by the fans.

HIT 2 on OTT: Digital rights acquired by THIS platform

HIT: The Second Case is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. As per reports, the digital rights to the Telugu movie have been acquired by Prime Video. HIT: The First Case, which was released in 2020 and starred Vishwak Sen, is also streaming on Prime Video so it is expected that the sequel will be streaming on the platform. The premiere date has not been locked yet but HIT 2 is expected to make its digital premiere in January.

HIT 3 is in the works

At the end of HIT 2, Nani's Arjun Sarkar enters as a cop. While it is sure that the HIT universe is expanding and Sailesh Kolanu will be bringing more characters into his HITverse, fans are expecting that Nani will be a part of HIT 3. Nani is also the producer of HIT series. After the success of HIT 2, Vishwak Sen, Nani and Adivi Sesh have been in a celebratory mood and have been sharing their pictures together. Fans want the three actors to feature in the upcoming HIT film.

About HIT 2

In HIT 2, Adivi Sesh essays a lazy, laidback cop on the trail of a criminal. The second installment from Sailesh Kolanu's HITverse has been directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The trailer of the movie, which was launched, revolves around the brutal murder of a woman called Sanjana who was "butchered" to death. The first four minutes of HIT 2 have been released on YouTube on the occasion of Adivi Sesh's birthday.

