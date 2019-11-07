Five reasons why you can't afford to miss Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala'

Bala releases on November 8

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is finally making it to the theatres leaving behind all the controversies. Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll in 2019, the actor who delivered the successful Article 15 and Dream Girl in now again ready to entertain us. The film has been actively promoted, Ayushmann even introduced the 'Don't Be Shy Again' challenge which was taken up by Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and others. The trailer of Bala has been promising and we think you have enough reasons to give the film a watch. We bring a list of reasons why you should definitely go out and watch Bala.

Ayushmann Khurrana!

Bala is Ayushmann's third film in 2019

How can anyone miss an Ayushmann Khurrana movie? Every film Ayushmann has featured in lately has been an interesting watch and he almost has become synonym to successful films. Ayushmann's last releases- Dream Girl, Article 15, Badhai Ho have been successful projects and the actor has surely impressed everyone with his choice of films. So, if you are movie fan trust Ayushmann to give you full entertainment and going by trailer we are sure you will not be disappointed

Controversies

Bala and Ujda Chaman are based on a similar storyline

Bala has been surrounded with controversies, makers of Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman accused Bala for plagiarism. Both films have been based on the same storyline. The release date of Bala was also changed multiple times and now that it’s finally coming out, we can watch and judge if all the fuss was worth it.

Music

Bala's music has been topping the charts ever since the first song was out. The film features remixed version of Dr. Zeus's Kangana which will surely take you down the memory lanes. Other songs from the film have also been loved by the audience.

Interesting storyline

In Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the character of a balding young man

The film features Ayushmann essaying the role of a 30-year-old man who is dealing with decreasing hairline. This will be the first time that Ayushmann will be playing the character of a bald man on-screen and looking at the trailers we are sure he will be doing justice to his role.

Leading Ladies

Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Bala will also mark the collaboration of Ayushmann and Yami Gautam. The pair will be seen sharing screen space after Ayushmann's debut film Vicky Donor. The pair of Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurana was loved in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan where the duo impressed everyone with their comic timing and now they are ready to entertain us.