Mumbai Drug Bust: Aryan Khan to not get any special treatment inside jail

Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was sent to the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai after a court refused him bail in a drug seizure case on Friday. Aryan and the other accused who were sent with him are likely to spend the weekend in quarantine cells. They would not get any special treatment inside the jail, reports PTI.

Along with Aryan Khan, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the same jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women's prison. They will have to spend the weekend in quarantine cells as the Sessions Court, where they will need to file appeal for bail, would not be working on October 9 which is the second Saturday of the month, police sources told the news agency.

On Thursday, the metropolitan magistrate had sent eight accused including Aryan (23) in 14-day judicial custody after their NCB remand ended. Later, on Friday, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar rejected the bail applications of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, on grounds of "maintainability", upholding the contentions of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) legal team.

Shortly after the verdict, lawyers for some of the accused told the media that though the detailed reasoning for the ACMM's order will come later, they plan to apply to the Sessions Court for bail on Monday.

In the high-drama rave party raid on October 2, the NCB had stated that it recovered drugs like 13 grams cocaine, 21 gms charas, 5 gms MD, and 22 MDMA pills in the operation from the accused, most of whom are linked to the glamour and entertainment industry.

Later, in the past few days, another 10 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvements in the rave party, including four from a Delhi-based event management company which had chartered the Cordelia Cruise ship for the Mumbai-Goa voyage.

As per the latest update, raid is being conducted by the NCB at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Bandra area of Mumbai on Saturday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested 18 persons so far after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and allegedly recovering narcotic drugs.

-- with IANS, PTI inputs

