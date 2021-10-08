Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHNY LEVER Johny Lever extends support to Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan's arrest

With the alleged drug case of Aryan Khan continues to develop with each day, Bollywood actor Johny Lever has extended support to his Badshah co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Johny Lever posted a throwback picture with a caption that symbolizes strength.

Earlier, in the day, actress Raveena Tandon took a sharp jibe at superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs case. She said that it is 'shameful politics.' While Raveena did not name Aryan Khan in her tweet, it was evident that she was talking about him and claimed that his future is on line. Raveena tweeted, "Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking." Mumbai Drug Case: Who are Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha arrested with Aryan Khan?

One of the initial celebs to come out in open support of Aryan was actor-director Pooja Bhatt, who on her Twitter handle wrote, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass." Mumbai Drug Bust Timeline: What happened before and after Aryan Khan's arrest

Actor Suneil Shetty also came out in support of Aryan and said, "When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out."

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with seven others including Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs after an alleged rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. On October 7, the Mumbai magistrate's court sent the star kid, besides seven others accused to 14 days of judicial custody. Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had then filed a bail plea, hearing for which is underway.

