Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan's bail plea to be heard in court today

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Will Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan get bail or he will have to stay in jail? The court will be answering the same today (October 8) as it will be hearing the bail plea of Aryan and others arrested in a case pertaining to the alleged seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai. The court had sent the accused to jail under 14-day judicial custody on Thursday and they soon filed bail applications. Esplanade Magistrate court said it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 11 am today. The court has also asked NCB to file a reply by then. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made a strong plea for an extension of custody of Aryan Khan (23) and the other accused, saying they need to be confronted with another man arrested in the case to unearth the "chain of conspiracy".

Aryan Khan and two other accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchantt were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. So far there have been 18 arrests in total. In a related development, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, requested the court to keep the accused at the probe agency's office in the city as the jail doesn't admit prisoners without COVID-19 test report. The court granted the request as no objection was raised by the defence.

