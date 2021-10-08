Friday, October 08, 2021
     
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan's bail plea to be heard in court today

Will Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan get bail or he will have to stay in jail? The court will be answering the same today (October 8) as it will be hearing the bail plea of Aryan and others arrested in a case pertaining to the alleged seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai. 

New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2021 7:10 IST
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Will Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan get bail or he will have to stay in jail? The court will be answering the same today (October 8) as it will be hearing the bail plea of Aryan and others arrested in a case pertaining to the alleged seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai. The court had sent the accused to jail under 14-day judicial custody on Thursday and they soon filed bail applications. Esplanade Magistrate court said it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 11 am today. The court has also asked NCB to file a reply by then. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made a strong plea for an extension of custody of Aryan Khan (23) and the other accused, saying they need to be confronted with another man arrested in the case to unearth the "chain of conspiracy". 

Aryan Khan and two other accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchantt were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. So far there have been 18 arrests in total. In a related development, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, requested the court to keep the accused at the probe agency's office in the city as the jail doesn't admit prisoners without COVID-19 test report. The court granted the request as no objection was raised by the defence.

  • Oct 08, 2021 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Case to be heard by special NDPS court

    During the last hearing, the Mumbai court stated that the case will now be heard by special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. As per the NCB, eight persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 28 and 29. 8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis. 

    Read full report here

  • Oct 08, 2021 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    NCB books two commercial cases

    The Narcotics Control Bueare has booked two commercial cases. One involving a foreign national having a commercial quantity of MDMA and one Indian National possessing a commercial quantity of mephedrone & intermediate quantity of MD mephedrone, informed Sameer Wankedhe, Director, NCB Mumbai.

  • Oct 08, 2021 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Manshinde files two bail pleas

    Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Manshinde has filed two bail applications in the court. One interim bail so that the 23-year-old gets immediate bail and the other regular bail i.e. allowing Aryan to be on bail till the time this case is investigated. However under the NDPS Act, NCB has already opposed the regular bail.

  • Oct 08, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Key points from the Mumbai Drug Bust case

    • Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers. As per the arrest memo of the NCB, 13 grams of cocaine, five gram of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh was seized after the raid.
    • The NCB claimed before a city court that "shocking and incriminating" material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking. Later, the court on Oct 4 had remanded the 23-year-old and seven others to the NCB custody till Oct 7.
    • The Narcotics Control Bureau also claimed that in the WhatsApp chats he is discussing modes of payment to be done for procurement (of drugs) and that several code names are being used. However, Aryan Khan's lawyer had earlier claimed that no drugs were recovered from his client's possession.
  • Oct 08, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Court to hear bail plea of Aryan Khan & others today

    After being remanded in 14-day judicial custody on Thursday, Aryan Khan and the other accused sought bail from the court. Their pleas will be heard today (October 8).

    Besides Aryan Khan, those arrested by the NCB include Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar and a drug supplier from suburban Juhu.

     

  • Oct 08, 2021 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    NCB claims extension of custodies for unearthing 'chain of conspiracy'

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made a strong plea for an extension of custody of Aryan Khan (23) and the other accused, saying they need to be confronted with another man arrested in the case to unearth the "chain of conspiracy". The accused were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand.

    The drug law enforcement agency sought extension of their custody till October 11. The NCB told the court they have arrested one Acchit Kumar based on statements given by Aryan Khan and Merchant. The custody of Khan and others was required to confront them with Kumar for unearthing the "chain of conspiracy", it said

  • Oct 08, 2021 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Court rejected bail plea of Aryan Khan

    Custody cannot be granted on vague grounds, noted a magistrate court on Thursday while rejecting the NCB's plea seeking further remand of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others arrested in a case pertaining to alleged seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai. The court then sent the accused to jail under 14-day judicial custody and they soon filed bail applications which will be heard on Friday.

    Read full report here

