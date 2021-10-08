Mumbai Drug Bust Timeline: What happened before and after Aryan Khan's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH What happened before and after Aryan Khan's arrest?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with seven others including Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs after an alleged rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. On October 7, the Mumbai magistrate's court sent the star kid, besides seven others accused to 14 days of judicial custody. Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had then filed a bail plea. Aryan's bail plea hearing is underway.

During the hearing on Thursday (October 7), Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde put forth his arguments and explained to the court the events that led to his arrest in connection to the drugs case.