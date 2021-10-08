Mumbai Drug Case: Who are Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha arrested with Aryan Khan?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUNMUN DHAMECHA/ YOGEN SHAH Who are Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha arrested with Aryan Khan?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with seven others including Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs. Besides these three, the arrested accused were identified as Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar, the official said. On October 7, the Mumbai magistrate's court sent Aryan and other accused to 14 days of judicial custody. Meanwhile, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had then filed a bail plea and the hearing for the same is underway. Mumbai Drug Bust Timeline: What happened before and after Aryan Khan's arrest

Who is Munmun Dhamecha?

Munmun is a fashion model. Aged 39, she was arrested by the NCB on October 3. According to the reports, she comes from a business family in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. Munmun's mother had passed away last year. She also has a brother, Prince Dhamecha, who works in Delhi. After Sagar, she moved to Bhopal for some time before moving to Delhi with her brother six years ago. Munmun is an avid social media user with more than 10K followers.

Who is Arbaaz Seth Merchantt?

Arbaaz is a close friend of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. Though Arbaaz's official Instagram handle is private, several Bollywood star kids follow him on the photo-sharing app. Aryan and Arbaaz were searched before they boarded the ship.

Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "I reached the gate at the terminal. Arbaaz was also there. Before we could go to the ship, NCB asked us questions. When we started for the ship, they asked questions if I took drugs and searched my bags and my person. They found nothing." Maneshinde further informed that Aryan Khan's chats with Prateek can confirm this fact. He also claimed that Prateek is Arbaaz's friend too and hence, the latter was also invited to the party.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan applied for bail. Satish Manshinde filed two bail applications in court. One interim bail so that the 23-year-old gets immediate bail and the other regular bail i.e. allowing Aryan to be on bail till the time this case is investigated.

Also Read: Aryan Khan Drug Case LIVE Updates: SRK's son taken to Arthur Road Jail, bail plea hearing underway