Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to continue hearing bail plea of SRK's son & others today

Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE: The jail stay of 23-year-old, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, got longer as the hearing on his bail application remained inconclusive for the second day and proceedings in the HC will resume on Thursday. Aryan, arrested in the drugs case earlier this month, is in judicial custody for nearly three weeks now. The question here arises whether he will get bail today or will remain in jail? Read the latest developments here.

New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2021 7:54 IST
New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2021 7:54 IST

Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE: Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, in connection with the drugs on cruise case, till today. Following the conclusion of the arguments presented by lawyers of the three accused, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh, who is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will respond to their arguments in the court tomorrow. A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. Read the updates in the case here:

 

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ramdas Athawale: Drug addicts should be sent to rehabilitation centres, not jail

    Athawale on Wednesday said people caught consuming drugs should be sent to rehabilitation centres instead of jail and there must be a change in this law. Athawale addressed a press conference at Lucknow and detailed on the several welfare schemes of the Union Government. He said, "People who drink alcohol are not sent to prison. But there is a provision in the law that people who consume drugs can be sent to jail. Our ministry feels that the accused charged with drug consumption will be not sent to jail but to a rehabilitation centre." "The law needs to be changed," he added.

    -ANI

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB witness Kiran Gosavi detained

    Kiran Gosavi (NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter) has been detained: Amitabh Gupta, Pune Police Commissioner

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB team from Delhi will question two officers of NCB Mumbai today. The team will also question Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Prabhakar Sail, a witness in drugs-on-cruise-case, has levelled corruption allegations against the agency in connection with the case.

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A team led by ACP Milind Khetale to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede: Mumbai Police

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sameer Wankhede to remain investigating officer in drugs-on-cruise case until substantial proof found against him: NCB Deputy Director General

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Kiran Gosavi cheated, threatened 4 more people, claims complainant of 2018 Pune case

    Chinmay Deshmukh, a complainant in the 2018 case registered against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness Kiran Gosavi, on Wednesday claimed that he is in contact with four more people like him who were cheated by Gosavi on the pretext of giving them a job overseas. Deshmukh claimed that Gosavi had taken money from all of them but despite that, they were not offered a job abroad.

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What lawyers of the accused told High Court on Wednesday

    Senior counsel Amit Desai, who is representing Arbaz Seth Merchant in the drugs-on-cruise case, told the Bombay High Court that his client's arrest was "illegal". He said there was "no conspiracy thing" at the time of arrests. Refuting the allegation of consumption of drugs, Desai said that there was no mention of the allegation of "use" (of drugs) in the arrest memo.

    Former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Aryan Khan in his bail application in Bombay High Court, requested the court on Wednesday to go through the arrest memo again as there were no charges of conspiracy at the time of the arrest.

    Kashif Khan who represented accused 3 Munmun Dhamecha, said his client was invited by one person on the cruise for his "professional obligations". Lawyers of accused Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant concluded arguments on their bail applications before Bombay HC on Wednesday.

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Lawyers of accused Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant concluded arguments on their bail applications before Bombay HC on Wednesday. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for NCB will respond to the arguments tomorrow. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier invoked charges relating to possession and consumption of drugs and later also added the charges of conspiracy in the case.

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aryan Khan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with Arbaaz Merchant. Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

  • Oct 28, 2021 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

