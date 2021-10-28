Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to continue hearing bail plea of SRK's son & others today

Senior counsel Amit Desai, who is representing Arbaz Seth Merchant in the drugs-on-cruise case, told the Bombay High Court that his client's arrest was "illegal". He said there was "no conspiracy thing" at the time of arrests. Refuting the allegation of consumption of drugs, Desai said that there was no mention of the allegation of "use" (of drugs) in the arrest memo.

Former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Aryan Khan in his bail application in Bombay High Court, requested the court on Wednesday to go through the arrest memo again as there were no charges of conspiracy at the time of the arrest.

Kashif Khan who represented accused 3 Munmun Dhamecha, said his client was invited by one person on the cruise for his "professional obligations". Lawyers of accused Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant concluded arguments on their bail applications before Bombay HC on Wednesday.