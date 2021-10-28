Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to continue hearing bail plea of SRK's son & others today

Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE: Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, in connection with the drugs on cruise case, till today. Following the conclusion of the arguments presented by lawyers of the three accused, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh, who is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will respond to their arguments in the court tomorrow. A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. Read the updates in the case here: