Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan, Justice Sambre says 'I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was on Thursday (October 28) granted bail by the Bombay High Court, over 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. "I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday. Aryan Khan Drug Case: Key points made by NCB's lawyer Anil Singh against SRK's son's bail

In his final submissions, Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said, "I (Aryan) was not aware what he (Arbaaz) was carrying, take it that I knew.. but the most that they can allege against us is commercial quantity collectively." He added Aryan Khan knew nobody on the ship except for Arbaaz and Achit. "Achit was arrested after 4 days. He was said to be dealer & had 2.4 gms (of drug). A dealer should have 200 gms," he told Bombay HC.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

