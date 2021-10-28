Suhana Khan shares FIRST post for Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh hours after brother's bail in drug case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan shares childhood pics with Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh post brother's bail in drug case

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared her first post after her brother Aryan Khan's bail verdict on Thursday (October 28). Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case. She took to Instagram and shared a collage of black-and-white pictures from her and Aryan's childhood along with Shah Rukh Khan.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen having a good time with Suhana and Aryan. Suhana shared the picture collage with the caption, "I love u."

Suhana also reacted to Maheep Kapoor's post dedicated to Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan. Although Suhana didn't comment, she liked the picture. Suhana has been actively extending her support to her brother Aryan while he was in the custody. Earlier this month, when Hrithik Roshan had penned an open letter to Aryan, she had liked the post.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are yet to comment on the case. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and expressed their relief. Suhana's best friend Shanaya Kapoor shared a childhood picture with Aryan on her Instagram stories.

Actor R Madhavan took to his Twitter account and said, "Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen."

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.