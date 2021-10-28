Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aryan Khan gets bail: Fans flood Twitter congratulating SRK-Gauri, say 'Truth Always Wins'

Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) granted bail to Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, in connection with the drugs on cruise case. Following the conclusion of the arguments presented by lawyers of the three accused, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh, who represented the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), responded to their arguments in the court today. Meanwhile, after the court session ended, the excited fans took to various social media platforms and expressed their happiness.

Here's how they reacted:

Arguing before Justice Nitin Sambre, Former attorney general of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who presented Shah Rukh Khan's son in the court has said that Aryan Khan was invited as the guest for the Cruise party from where the NCB arrested him following a raid. Rohatgi insisted that there was no recovery of drugs from Aryan, nor any medical test was conducted, hence, the star kid was 'arrested wrongly'. Rohatgi added, there was a cruise from Bombay to Goa, Aryan Khan was invited to the cruise as a guest. He was invited by Prateek Gaba. SRK's son gets bail after three weeks in jail

A special court in Mumbai earlier refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Also read: Aryan Khan Drug Case: Key points made by NCB's lawyer Anil Singh against SRK's son's bail