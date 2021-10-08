Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt sent to Arthur Road Jail; Munmun Dhamecha in Byculla jail

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt sent to Arthur Road Jail

A day after they were sent to judicial custody, Aryan Khan, son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and seven co-accused in the rave party raids, were sent to the Arthur Road Central Jail, on Friday (October 8). The two women accused - Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur Sarika - were sent to the Byculla Women's Jail. Others including Arbaaz Merchantt, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, and Gomit Chopra were sent to the ARCJ, along with Aryan. Since their arrest on October 3 - a day after their detention following the rave party raid aboard the Cordelia Cruise ship - they were kept for six nights in the NCB lockup in the central agency's custody, in south Mumbai till they were sent to judicial custody on October 7 by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R. M. Nerlikar. Mumbai Drug Bust Timeline: What happened before and after Aryan Khan's arrest

They will remain in the respective jails till they are granted bail, even as their lawyers and the Narcotics Control Bureau advocates were engaged in a fierce legal battle over this. Meanwhile, on Friday, the court rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea. Speaking to ANI, Advocate Ashwini Achari who is representing second accused Arbaz Seth Merchant said, "The court has rejected the bail application for now because the application was not maintainable. So, now we will move to sessions court and file a bail plea."

This morning, all the eight accused youngsters underwent a medical test at the Sir J.J. Hospital, before they were taken to the jails by the NCB under tight security. Bail pleas of Aryan Khan and others rejected by court in Mumbai drug case

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

