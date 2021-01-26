Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMOLPARASHAR Amol Parashar comes onboard Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh to essay Bhagat Singh's role

Shoojit Sircar's upcoming biopic Sardar Udham Singh is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film showcases the story of our revolutionary freedom fighters. While Vicky Kaushal will be essaying the lead role of Sardar Udham Singh, actor Amol Parashar has been roped in to play the role of legendry Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

According to the reports of Etimes, a source close to the film said, "The team met Amol and was convinced that he would fit the part perfectly. Shoojit wants to show Bhagat Singh in a more realistic manner — as a sharp and intelligent young man who had a lightness to him at the same time. The actor had many conversations with the director and also read a lot of literature on Bhagat, including those written by the brave martyr himself as a young revolutionary."

There has been no official announcement by the team but Amol shared a media report thus confirming the news. Vicky Kaushal who is doing a biopic for the first time commented on Amol's post, "Ma Man," with a hug and heart emoji.

Amol has worked in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year (2009), Babloo Happy Hai (2014), and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020).

Sardar Udham Singh was a freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940. Earlier, the film was supposed to be released on January 15, 2021, but the release got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.