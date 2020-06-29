Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DISNEYPLUSHOTSTARVIP Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: 7 Bollywood films confirmed for direct OTT release

Seven big Bollywood films have found their way through OTT. Speculations were already rife regarding Akshay Kuma's Laxmmi Bomb going for a digital release rather than waiting for the theatres to reopen in the post-COVID world. Now, in the latest development, it has been confirmed that seven big films are set to release on Disney+Hotstar with Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara being the first one to premiere on the OTT platform. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter. These films will release between July and October on the streamer.

Making the big announcement, Disney+Hotstar took to Twitter to share a video and wrote, "Sit back and enjoy Bollywood entertainment like never before! 7 biggest blockbusters are coming home to you with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex! Which first-day first show ki home delivery are you excited for the most?".

Sit back and enjoy Bollywood entertainment like never before! 7 biggest blockbusters are coming home to you with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex! Which first day first show ki home delivery are you excited for the most? pic.twitter.com/s8IOlxI8qs — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) June 29, 2020

Here are the seven films releasing on Disney+Hotstar

Laxmmi Bomb

Fatega, fatega, FATEGA yeh horror comedy ka bomb aap sab ke screens par! Laxmmi Bomb First day first show ki Home Delivery with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex@akshaykumar @advani_kiara @TusshKapoor @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/LdiaNycX5D — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) June 29, 2020

Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, Laxmmi Bomb is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. The Hindi film is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence, who also directed the Tamil version. In the horror comedy, Akshay will be seen playing the role of a transgender.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk in prominent roles.

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

Sadak 2

Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10. The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has pushed the makers to consider a digital release.

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is a remake of Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars that starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The film was based on John Green’s novel with the same name. The remake stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi with a cameo from Saif Ali Khan.

The Big Bull

About the release of "The Big Bull", actor Abhishek Bachchan said: "There is nothing greater than the joy of being able to entertain someone through movies and great storytelling. And that's exactly what ‘The Big Bull' will do - it will keep audiences hooked till the very end."

Khuda Haafiz

Touted to be a romantic action thriller, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz is said to be based on true events. It has been shot in the exotic locations of Uzbekistan, Morocco, and Kerala.

Lootcase

The Rajesh Krishnan directorial, starring Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz, will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The pandemic has affected the release calender of Bollywood with producers looking at streaming platforms as an alternative.

Shoojit Sircar earlier released his Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" on Amazon Prime, which also acquired Vidya Balan''s Shakuntala Devi biopic and five other films from South including "Penguin", "Law", "French Biryani", "Sufiyum Sujathayum".

Theatre chains PVR and INOX had expressed their disappointment at the decision at the time of "Gulabo Sitabo''s" release.

(With PTI Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage