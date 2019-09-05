Image Source : TWITTER Happy Teacher's Day 2019: Taare Zameen Par to Super 30, Bollywood films to binge-watch today

Every year on September 5, we remember the teachers who helped us in shaping our personalities over a period of time. They can be called our mentors, gurus or simply 'favourite teachers'. On Teacher's Day 2019, here are the top five Bollywood films that you can binge-watch today. Check out what our B-Town has delivered so far in depicting the student-teacher bond on the big screens.

Taare Zameen Par

Directed by Aamir Khan, the film had him also play art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh who helps his eight-year-old student Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi (Darsheel Safary) overcome dyslexia. The movie about despair and hope is iconic.

Black

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial venture was loved by the viewers for its brilliant performances by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. The film was based on the life of a blind and deaf girl. It depicted how her relationship grows with her teacher who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease.

Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan outdid himself by playing the women's team hockey coach in 'Chak De! India'. The superstar displayed a completely different aspect of his acting prowess on-screen. It was a delight to watch SRK play the hard task master to trains the women's team in winning the match for their country.

Iqbal

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Iqbal is was a story of a deaf and mute boy (Shreyas Talpade) in a remote Indian village who aspires to play for the national cricket team. He’s tutored by a local drunkard (Naseeruddin Shah), who was once a great cricketer.

Super 30

Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning mathematician from Bihar, Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand, who rises to fame for training underprivileged children for IIT entrance examinations.

