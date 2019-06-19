Ranveer Singh gets warning by WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's advocate for THIS reason

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who is currently shooting for his upcoming project ’83 has landed himself into trouble. The actor has got a litigation warning from WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman. It all happened after the actor used a phrase which was made popular by the wrestler.
The fans of the wrestler might remember that each time Lesnar stepped into the ring, Heyman would shout: "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat." The Padmaavat actor used the phrase with a twist when he posted an image with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya from the India-Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Ranveer captioned his photograph along with Pandya: "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya ma boi, unstoppable."
Eat.— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 17, 2019
Sleep.
Dominate.
Repeat.
The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. 🏏✌🏾✊🏾 @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable pic.twitter.com/B5oRzedTg3
This led Heyman to point out on Twitter: "Ranveer Singh are you F'N kidding me? 1 - It's eat, sleep conquer, repeat. 2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar. 3 - I am litigious 4 - Eat Sleep Deposition repeat."
. @RanveerOfficial— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019
ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????
1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat
2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar
3 - I am litigious
4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ
Ranveer Singh has still not responded to Heyman.
-With IANS inputs