UP Election: Adityanath sharpens attack on 'do ladkon ki jodi' Akhilesh, Jayant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a public meeting at Kirawali in Agra on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Highlights The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have announced an alliance for Assembly polls in UP

Adityanath said SP wants to push UP into violence as he noted that the party has fielded criminals

Under the BJP government, Adityanath said that women and daughters in Uttar Pradesh feel safe

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday mounted his attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Jayant Chaudhary over their pre-poll alliance. Addressing a rally, he referred to 'two boys' (Akhilesh-Jayant) to say "a similar jodi had come up in 2017" -- a reference to Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi when the SP and Congress had contested UP Assembly polls together.

"Like this pair of two boys (Akhilesh-Jayant) a similar jodi had come up in 2017, 2014. (Ye jo do ladkon ki jodi aayi hai na, ye do ladkon ki jodi 2014 me bhi bani thi, 2017 me bhi bani thi). People showed these boys from Lucknow and Delhi that they are not worthy," the firebrand BJP leader said.

Aditynath then alleged that Akhilesh Yadav was involved in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. "In Muzaffarnagar riots, Lucknow boy (Akhilesh) was getting murders done while Delhi boy (Rahul Gandhi) supported rioters," the Chief Minister said.

Their name is Samajwadi but their work is 'Dangawadi' and their thought is 'Parivarwadi', he said.

"They (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) are once again coming up with a new envelope. Only the envelope is new, material is still the same old, rotten of mafias, riots...After 10 March, 'Inki Puri Garmi Shaant Karwa Dengey'," Adityanath said as he sharpened his attack on the SP-RLD alliance.

Adityanath said that the government has given 1.5 lakh people jobs in police and in total, 'we have given employment to over 5 lakh people'. "Today women and daughters feel safe in our government," the CM said in Mathura

The seven-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10 and conclude on March 7. Counting will take place on March 10.

READ MORE: Mafias in Uttar Pradesh can be found in jails or candidate list of SP: Amit Shah