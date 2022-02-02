Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
Mafias in Uttar Pradesh can be found in jails or candidate list of Samajwadi Party: Amit Shah

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2022 17:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting
Image Source : PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Atrauli.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the forthcoming elections saying mafias in Uttar Pradesh can only be found in jails or in the candidate list of the SP. More to follow.

