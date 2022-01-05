Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Stop losing cool': Congress responds to BJP's charge after PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab

The Congress, after being criticised from all corners, over the 'major lapse' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi security arrangements in Punjab has responded and said 'all arrangements were made in tandem with SPG & other agencies,' and that last moment plan change resulted in this incident.

PM Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security. In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

Replying to BJP chief JP Nadda who accused the Punjab Chief Minister of not replying to a SOS call, Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter replied, "PM decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road."

Here is the detailed response:

Dear Naddaji,

Stop losing cool & all sense of propriety. Pl remember -

1. 10,000 security personnel were deployed for PM’s Rally.

2. All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG & other agencies.

3. Route was carved even for all buses of BJP workers from Haryana/Rajasthan.

4. PM decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road.

5. Kisan mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has been protesting against PM’s visit & Union Min, Gajendra Shekhawat has held two rounds of negotiation with them.

6. Do u know why KMSC & Farmers are protesting against PM Modi?

Their demands are -:

• Sack MOS Home, Ajay Misra Teni.

• Withdraw criminal cases against farmers in Haryana, Delhi & UP.

• Compensation for kin of 700 Farmers who died.

• Committee on MSP & a quick decision.

7. Post Farmer’s agitation, Modi Govt chose to totally ignore these promises.

8. Finally, the reason for canceling rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modiji.

Stop blame game & introspect on BJP’s anti-farmer attitude.

Hold rallies but listen to Farmers first!

